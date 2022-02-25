HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — During a meet and greet with Madison County supporters, U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt criticized the Biden Administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s total weakness,” Britt told News 19. “This is a result of weakness from the Biden Administration.”

If elected, Britt said she would push an agenda emphasizing national strength and U.S. resource independence. Britt, an Alabama native, said she believes the state has significant industrial potential and can contribute to national defense.

“Now, with what’s happening overseas, we know that what is done here in Huntsville has never been more important,” Britt said.

Additionally, Britt says she hopes to decrease U.S. dependence on international oil suppliers.

“We have to go and make sure we start opening back up when it comes to our energy sector,” Britt said. “We have to go ahead and finish the Keystone Pipeline.”

News 19 political analyst Jay Town said Britt is a strong candidate.

“She’s got great energy, she’s smart, she’s well-funded, and she is campaigning every day,” said Town. “She is playing to her strengths.”

According to a federal election campaign report from January, Britt leads her opponents in campaign contributions. However, Alabama political analyst Jess Brown said her messaging lacks the impact of her opponents’ platforms.

“It’s not a message that’s visceral enough for today’s politics and especially today’s politics in a Republican primary,” Brown said.

Britt’s Madison County visit will continue Friday morning when she meets with the Huntsville Madison County Home Builders Association.