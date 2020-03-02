Bradley Byrne making one final stop in Huntsville before Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Time is ticking before the primary election and candidates are doing what they can to gain some last-minute support.

Bradley Byrne will be making his final Huntsville campaign stop Monday morning at the Blue Plate Cafe on Governors drive.

He will be there from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and is calling this campaign trip the Fire Doug Jones Tour.

Byrne is visiting voters all around the state trying to convince them he is the right choice.

There are five other Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

They include former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Arnold Mooney and Stanley Adair.

No other Senate candidates have announced plans to make campaign stops in Huntsville before the primary.