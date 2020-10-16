Bob Jones High School Student Government hosting Saturday voter registration drive

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – If you still haven’t registered to vote, you have an opportunity to get it done Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m.-noon, the Bob Jones High School Student Government Association will be hosting a voter registration drive at the Dublin Park Recreation Center on Madison Pike.

You must be at least 17.5 years old to register, but at least 18 by Nov. 3 to vote in the 2020 election.

You will need an Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID number.

Those without a license will need the last four digits of their Social Security Number.