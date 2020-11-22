Board to certify Alabama election results on Monday

Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s results from the Nov. 3 election will become official on Monday.

The state canvassing board is set to meet at the Capitol on Monday morning to certify results from each of Alabama’s 67 counties. The move will make official President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the state over President-elect Joe Biden.

It will also settle numerous other votes, including Republican Tommy Tuberville’s victory over incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

The canvassing board is composed of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John Merrill.