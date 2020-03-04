Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, throws support behind Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a rally at The Rustic Restaurant Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said he is leaving the race, a day after winning only one area in Super Tuesday voting.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”

Bloomberg said he is supporting Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, saying he is the candidate with the best shot at defeating Trump in November.