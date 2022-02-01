LIMESTONE AND MADISON COUNTIES, Ala. (WHNT) – A previous member of the Alabama State Senate is getting back into the political world.

Tuesday, Bill Holtzclaw, who represented Senate District 2 from 2010-18, announced he has filed paperwork to run for his old seat in the State Senate, representing portions of Limestone and Madison Counties. In his campaign announcement, Holtzclaw was critical of the current state of Senate District 2.

“During my eight years in the Senate, I made it a priority to share what was transpiring in the Alabama Legislature so that every interested citizen of District 2 had the ability to know what was happening and understand how it would impact them. This level of communication has been missing for the last four years.” Bill Holtzclaw

During Holtzclaw’s time in the Senate, several initiatives were passed that brought major employers to the region, such as Polaris and Mazda Toyota. In addition, Holtzclaw sponsored the Brewery Modernization Act, which brought more breweries to the state, including breweries at the repurposed spots now known as Campus 805 and Stovehouse.

Holtzclaw, who has lived in the area since 1999 and retired from a 20-year career in the Marine Corps in 2003, will be challenging incumbent State Senator Tom Butler in the Republican primary on May 24. As of Tuesday, nobody else had filed for the seat according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.