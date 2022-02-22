LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Athens native has announced plans to run for Limestone County District Court.

Britley Leonard Brown will be competing with three other candidates on the Republican primary ballot. Brown joins Robert Bryant, Jennifer Castro, and David Puckett on the Republican ticket for the seat. Eddie Alley, who previously announced plans to run for place 2, is no longer shown as a candidate, according to the Alabama Republican Party.

Brown grew up in Athens, attended Cowart Elementary and Athens Middle, and graduated from Athens High School. After graduating from the University of Alabama Law School in 2015, Brown joined Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, LLC in 2016.

“I am driven by a strong sense of civic duty that was instilled in me at a very young age.I have been proudly serving this community through various acts of service for as long as I can remember, and it is my desire to expand that service to my professional life.” Britley Leonard Brown

During her six years with the Athens law firm, Brown has represented hundreds of clients in circuit and district courts, as well as Limestone County Juvenile Court, Limestone County Probate Court, and the Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Alabama.

Brown is a member in good standing of the Alabama Bar and Limestone County Bar Associations, and attends Journey Church in Madison with her husband Jeremy.

The primary election will be held on May 24, with the general election to follow on Nov. 8. As of Feb. 22, nobody has filed to run under any other party.