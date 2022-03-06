ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens-Limestone Republican Women (ALRW) will host three gubernatorial candidates at a forum Monday night.

The forum will be held on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Valley Event Center in Athens. Gubernatorial candidates Lindy Blanchard, Tim James, and Dean Odle will participate.

The event is free to attend, but contributions will benefit ALRW.

Other candidates who are not confirmed for the event, but qualified to run the Republican primary for Governor of Alabama include incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, Lew Burdette, Stacy Lee George, Donald Trent Jones, Dave Thomas, and Dean Young.

The Republican primary will be held on Tuesday, May 24.