Alabama State Representative Tommy Hanes announces re-election bid for third term

BRYANT, Ala. – Alabama State Representative Tommy Hanes will seek a third term in the Alabama House.

Hanes announced his re-election bid Monday for Alabama State House District 23.

During his seven-year tenure in the House, Hanes has served on the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, the Agriculture and Forestry Committee, and the Children and Senior Advocacy Committee.

Hanes and his wife Rhonda live in Bryant and have been married for 43 years.

District 23 covers portions of DeKalb and Jackson Counties, including Bridgeport, Hollywood, Pisgah, Powell, and Section.

As of Monday, Hanes is the only candidate who has filed paperwork with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office for the 2022 election in District 23.