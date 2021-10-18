Alabama State Representative Danny Crawford announces re-election bid

Danny Crawford was first elected to the state legislature in 2016, winning a special election to replace the late Dan Williams. (Photo courtesy Danny Crawford)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One of Limestone County’s members in the Alabama State Legislature will be running for re-election.

Danny Crawford, R – Athens, announced Monday that he will run for his second full term in office, representing District 5.

Crawford was first elected to the state legislature in 2016, winning a special election to replace the late Dan Williams.

In the House, Crawford chairs the Agriculture and Forestry Committee and also serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure and County and Municipal Government Committees.

Before being elected to the State House, the Limestone County native served on the Athens City Council for 12 years and 33 years at the USDA Farm Service Agency.

The Republican primary election will take place on May 24, 2022.

Secretary of State records show Chris Seibert and Ronnie Coffman still have active campaigns and News 19 reached out to both potential candidates; the number listed for Seibert was not in service and a message was left with the number on file for Coffman.

Nobody has filed for the Democratic primary as of Monday afternoon.