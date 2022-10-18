HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt and U.S. House District 5 candidate Dale Strong both have a commanding financial edge over their opponents heading into the last three weeks of the 2022 campaign.

Alabama’s 5th congressional district, which includes Huntsville, has been represented by Republican Mo Brooks for the past 12 years. He won that seat in 2010, defeating Parker Griffith.

Griffith served just one term in the seat, succeeding Democrat Bud Cramer, who served for nine terms and retired in 2008. The seat doesn’t turn over very often, but it’s open this year.

Strong and Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton are vying to succeed Brooks, who lost in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

Strong, the Madison County Commission Chairman, has seen solid financial support in this election cycle. He has raised $1.5 million in the campaign and reported more than $118,000 cash on hand.

Warner-Stanton is well-behind in fundraising.

She has raised $5,290 and reports $7,820 cash on hand, a total that includes an $80,000 candidate loan.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show from July 1 through the end of September , Strong reported raising $163,000 and spending just over $104,000. Warner-Stanton’s finance report showed no money raised in the quarter. She reported spending $1,800.

Both candidates told News 19 they are running hard until Election Day.

“There are 21 days left until the election, and I believe we are ideally positioned for success,” Strong said. “We will continue working every day to get our message in front of the people and earn their vote for Congress.”

Warner-Stanton’s campaign told News 19, “Of course, the campaign is never giving up. We’re in place right now, we may not have big numbers, but what we do have is enough to allow us to get out our message even more than before.”

“Without the support of certain entities, we’re still moving forward, and it’s not too late for people to give and join us. We believe in our voters because they believe in us They’ve been the ones keeping us going. Some people may say this is cliché but those $1, $5 even those $100 donations mean a lot to this campaign.

“We’re working around the clock literally. We have some amazing volunteers who are working to make this happen. Kathy’s main goal is just to be visible and keep having conversations with the people.”

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Katie Britt is facing off against Democrat Dr. Will Boyd for a chance to replace Richard Shelby.

Shelby, who has represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate since 1986, has just a few more months in office. With his retirement looming, the race to succeed him has three weeks to go.

Britt, a one-time Shelby aide and former President of the Business Council of Alabama, defeated Brooks in a June runoff. Boyd, a Florence pastor, won the Democratic primary outright.

Both campaigns were required to submit their fundraising reports by October 15.

Britt has had Shelby’s full backing in this election cycle, which helps with name recognition and fundraising. That has translated to into big numbers for her campaign.

Britt’s bid to win the Republican primary was hard-fought in a race that included both U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and former Blackhawk pilot Mike Durant. Overall, she’s raised $9.8 million and reports $1.9 million on hand.

Boyd has less money. He reported raising $105,000 overall with $8,260 cash on hand.

Britt raised $1.1 million from July 1 through the end of September. She’s spent $663,000 in the past three months. Meanwhile, Boyd raised $50,000 in the last quarter, and his campaign has spent just over $38,000.

Both campaigns are expressing confidence about what’s ahead.

In a news release, Britt said, “I am blown away by the generous, enthusiastic support we’re receiving from hardworking families who love our state and our country. It is clear that the closer November 8 gets, the more our message is resonating.

“Americans are getting crushed by the unchecked consequences of one-party Democratic rule in

Washington, D.C., and Alabamians are eager to make our voices heard at the ballot box. We are going to continue working hard every single day these next three weeks to secure victory and do our part to retake the U.S. Senate.

“Together with our incredible Team Britt supporters, we will preserve the American Dream for our

children and our children’s children.”

Boyd’s campaign says they recognize the fundraising challenges, but have been buoyed by voter enthusiasm.

“The Will Boyd for U.S. Senate campaign, like all other Democratic campaigns in Alabama, has had challenges with fundraising,” Boyd’s campaign told News 19. “But fortunately for us, money alone doesn’t determine who wins elections.”

“Energized audiences across the state responded enthusiastically to Dr. Boyd as he goes from county to county with his positive message,” Boyd’s campaign continued. “People, not politics, are the priority of his campaign and voters throughout the state have embraced this message and Dr. Boyd’s candidacy.”

Election Day is November 8 and absentee voting is underway.