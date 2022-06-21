ALABAMA (WHNT) — The state of Alabama held a Primary Runoff Election on June 21, 2022. Here’s a real-time update on the results of the election races as News 19 receives them.

You can search the list below or scroll to find the race you are looking for. If you’re wondering why a race may not be on this list, it’s possible there was not a runoff for it. You can view the May 24, 2022 results primary election results here.

There were several uncontested primaries across the Tennessee Valley, you can find a list of those here.

If you have any other races that are not listed here, check the Alabama Secretary of State’s website here.