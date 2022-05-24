MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Primary Elections are being held today, May 24, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office offers a tool to find where to vote in the primaries.
When you arrive at your voting, you must provide a valid form of identification. Valid forms of ID include:
- Driver’s License
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License
- Non-driver ID
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID
- Alabama Photo Voter ID
- State Issued ID
- Federal Issued ID
- US Passport
- Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority or other entity of the state
- Student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama
- Military ID
- Tribal ID
Absentee ballot applications have been closed for the Alabama Primary Elections and needed to be turned in by 5 p.m. on May 23.
Offices that will be on the ballot include:
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Auditor
- Secretary of State
- Treasurer
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries
- Alabama State Senate
- Alabama State House
- Alabama Supreme Court
- Public Service Commission
- State Board of Education
- Circuit Court Judges
- District Court Judges
According to the Cross Over Voting Rules, electors who vote in the Primary Elections must vote for the same political party they voted for in the case of a Runoff Election. If an elector did not vote in the Primary Elections, they may vote for either party in the Runoff Elections.
Voter registration for the Primary Elections has already ended, but electors can still register to vote in the possible Runoff Elections until June 6.