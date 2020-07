U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville received a key endorsement from Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth.

In a statement, Ainsworth said in part, “I know Coach Tuberville is a deeply committed Christian conservative who is running for the Senate because of a desire to serve others and not because he is a career politician.”

Tuberville faces Jeff Sessions in the July 14 runoff. The winner will face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election in November.