MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has been working to make sure you understand the amendments on the ballot before you head to the polls Tuesday.

There’s a total of 10 amendments on Tuesday’s ballot, but we’re focused on Amendment 3.

This one would change the procedure the governor and attorney general go through before someone can be commuted from a sentence or temporarily stayed from execution.

Amendment 3 would require the governor to provide notice to the attorney general and make efforts to notify a designated family member of a victim before granting a commutation or temporary stay of execution of a death sentence.

Read the full amendment here.

The attorney general would be required to provide a mailing address, email address, and phone number to the governor for the purposes of contacting the victim’s family.

The amendment says failing to provide notice would void commutation of the death sentence or the stay of execution. Though the attorney general and Alabama Supreme Court could seek a new execution order.

Currently, Governor Ivey has the power to postpone or reduce a death sentence to life in prison. Amendment 3 will require the governor to notify the attorney general and the victim’s family before making the final call.

However, the amendment does not describe what happens if the governor can’t get in contact with the family, nor does it say the family members will have a say in the governor’s decision — just that she must make an effort to get in touch.