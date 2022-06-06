MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With just over two weeks before the runoff election for the Republican nomination in the US Senate race, Rep. Mo Brooks is attempting to gain the support of former President Donald Trump for the second time.

In a statement released on Brooks’ Twitter page Sunday, the Congressman of Alabama’s 5th District called on “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement.

“Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21,” the tweet read.

Trump initially endorsed Brooks back in April 2021, but later rescinded it the following March, citing that the representative had turned “woke” and was doubting his claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate,” Trump said in a statement. “I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore.”

The former president never endorsed another candidate in the race.

Brooks later responded to the withdrawn endorsement, saying Trump had been manipulated by Sen. Mitch McConnell into rescinding his support for Brooks.

“I had President Trump’s endorsement at the beginning, but then Mitch McConnell spent millions on TV attacking me. At the time, it looked like our campaign was going nowhere, and sadly, President Trump pulled his endorsement,” Brooks said.

But in Brooks’ tweet asking to be re-endorsed, he said the pulling of Trump’s backing was what his campaign needed to make it into the runoff with Katie Britt, crediting Trump for giving his team “the kick in the pants we needed.”

“He was like a football coach, grabbing us by the face mask, and getting us in gear,” the statement read. “Part of me wonders if he also knew that in pulling his endorsement, he’d bait ol’ Mitch into thinking we couldn’t win and get Mitch to stop attacking us.”

Brooks was able to force a runoff with Britt during the May 24 primary election as neither candidate could garner 50% of the total votes. Britt did receive nearly 45% of the votes and got more than 100,000 more votes during the election.

News 19 invited both Britt and Brooks to a debate ahead of the runoff. Brooks accepted but Britt declined the invitation, saying, “Mo Brooks doesn’t want a debate; he wants a circus.”

The runoff election for the Republican US Senate nomination between Brooks and Britt will be held on June 21. The winner will face off against Democratic challenger Will Boyd.