BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released poll provides some insight into GOP primary voters’ views on gun control in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

A poll conducted by Alabama Nexstar stations, Emerson College and The Hill poll of 1,000 very likely Republican runoff voters in Alabama showed that 24.7% of respondents said they were “less likely to support stricter gun control laws” in the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

A smaller number, 19.8%, said they were more likely to support stricter gun laws.

A majority of those polled, 55.5%, said that the shootings did not change their opinion on gun control laws.

Responses to the question varied significantly based on factors like gender and where the person surveyed lives.

Women surveyed were more likely to support stricter gun laws in the wake of Buffalo and Uvalde than men. Urban voters were also more likely to support stricter laws after the tragedy compared to suburban and rural voters.

The poll also asked GOP runoff voters whether they would support a law “which would require a person to obtain a police permit before he or she could buy a gun.”

A plurality of respondents, 48.1%, said they would oppose such a law, while 28.5% said they would support it. 23.4% of respondents said they were unsure or had no opinion.

The poll was conducted June 12-13 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. Because the poll surveyed only very likely Republican runoff voters, the results do not reflect the opinions of Alabama voters as a whole.