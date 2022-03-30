MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) – Absentee voting began Wednesday in the state of Alabama. In 2020 Alabama, had record numbers of people vote by absentee ballot.

That was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that left the entire state under a different set of voting rules. In 2022 however, COVID-19 will no longer be a valid excuse to vote absentee.

Voters can pick up their ballot applications, fill them out and hand them in immediately if they want. That’s much different than in 2020, when the state saw a record-breaking number of absentee voters.

“We had nearly 40,000 absentee ballots requested and close to the number cast in the 2020 general election. That was nearly four times what we would have normally seen. It was a 300 percent increase,” Madison County probate judge Frank Barger told News 19.

Wednesday was considered the first major date for the primary elections to be held in May. The last time the state held the mid-term elections everyone qualified. The pandemic gave folks the reason to vote from home. This year, those options no longer exist.

“It’s not so much that we’ve had any legislative or law changes related to the process, but the parameters were expanded in the 2020 cycle due to the pandemic. The same parameters don’t exist any longer. In 2020 if you had a concern because of COVID and you didn’t want to go to your polling location you could cast an absentee ballot,” said Barger.

This year you can download the applications online. Barger says to make sure that you request a ballot or visit or call your local absentee election manager’s office. The primary election I scheduled for May 24.