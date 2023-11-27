(WHNT) — Applications for absentee voting are now being accepted for a special election called to fill North Alabama’s District 9 senate seat.

This special election follows the resignation of now former Alabama Senate Majority leader Clay Scofield, who served as the district’s senator. District 9 represents parts of Madison, Marshall, and Blount counties.

A special primary election for the district will be held on January 9th, 2024, which will be followed by a special primary runoff if necessary on February 6th, 2024. The special general election that will determine a new senator for the district is set for April 23, 2024.

Qualified voters may vote absentee by mail or in person and can request an absentee ballot application for any of the following reasons:

If you expect to be out of the county on Election Day

If you are physically incapacitated and not able to vote in person on election day

Is physically incapacitated and not able to vote in person on election day and unable to access the assigned polling place due to a neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, or other life-altering disorder that affects my ability to perform manual tasks, stand for any length of time, walk unassisted, see, hear, or speak AND either an elderly voter aged 65 or older; or is a voter with a disability

If you are a student at an educational institution located outside the county of permanent residence.

If you are a member of, or a spouse or dependent of, a member of the Armed Forces of the United

States or a U.S. citizen living outside the United States qualified to vote absentee pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, 52 U.S.C. § 20302

If you are an election officer at a polling place that is not their regular polling place.

If you have a work shift that lasts more than 10 hours and coincides with polling hours

If you are a caregiver for someone confined to their home

If you are incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felon involving moral turpitude

The last day for voters to submit an application by mail is seven days before the election (Tuesday of the week prior), and the final day to hand in an application in person is five days before the election (Thursday of the week prior).

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., voters can request an application, present I.D., vote, and return the ballot in person at the absentee office located at the Madison County Service Center.

In order for ballots to be counted, they must be received by mail by noon on election day, January 9, 2024, or hand delivered by close of business on January 8, 2024. Officials say you must also include a copy of your valid photo ID with your application.

Any voter registration and address updates must be done by December 25.

To apply for an absentee ballot, you can click here.

If you have any questions about absentee voting, you are encouraged to direct them to the office of Debra Kizer, Madison County Circuit Clerk and Absentee Election Manager, at (256) 532-3684. Questions about voter registration can be directed to the Board of Registrars at 1918 North Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville 35801, or call (256) 532-3510.