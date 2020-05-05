About two months left to apply for absentee ballot in July primary runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama voters have a little more than two months to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the July primary runoff election.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office said there are 65 days as of Tuesday to apply for an absentee ballot.

The runoff was initially scheduled for March 31, but it was pushed back to July 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the races on the July 14 runoff is the Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. The winner will go on to face Sen. Doug Jones in November’s general election.

The deadline to register to vote in July’s primary runoff is June 29. Absentee ballot applications have to be submitted by July 9. The absentee ballots are due back to the absentee election manager’s office by close of business July 13, which is also the last day to postmark an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Election Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.