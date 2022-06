HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the primary runoff one week away, News 19 is here to help you get prepared to cast your vote.

Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, the two Republican candidates heading to a runoff election to represent Alabama’s 5th congressional district, will debate on News 19 tonight, June 14.

The debate will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WHDF North Alabama’s CW, live in the News 19 studio.

You can stream the entire debate right here on WHNT.com.