HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With this new year, those working in politics are ramping up for an election. After a year of political turmoil, many are looking forward, wondering if we may see some resolution.

From new congressional districting to possible legislation, News 19 political analysts David Person and Jay Town believe changes are coming in 2024.

“I certainly hope the new congressional district in Alabama, District 2, will indeed yield us a democrat,” Person said.

In October 2023, a new district was added to Alabama’s congressional map where black voter’s preferred candidates are expected to win a majority of the time. The primary election for the newly created 2nd congressional district seat will take place on March 5. The large field of candidates includes 11 Democrats and eight Republicans.

Town said he expects to see new legislation impacting the state.

“I think online gambling will be something that passes through the legislature and finds its way onto Governor Ivey’s desk,” Town said.

The topic of gambling has found its way to the state legislature several times in the past. A 2021 package allowing a lottery, new casinos and sports betting passed in the state Senate but failed in the House. Alabama remains one of only five states in the county without a lottery system.

2024 is a presidential election year, and Town said we will likely soon know who will be the Republican nominee.

“Donald Trump remains a pretty unstoppable force, but honestly, we won’t know for sure until Iowa or after New Hampshire to see if those polls are actually correct,” Town said. “If Trump wins both Iowa and New Hampshire, then everyone should drop out of the race and mobilize behind the inevitable Republican nominee.”

Person said he believes there is a strong possibility American voters will once again have to choose between Trump and Biden.

“If you have a showdown between the president, President Biden, and former president Trump, I think the nation is going to vote for President Biden,” Person said.

Town said he believes the results of the election will be different.

“I truly believe there’s not a way for Joe Biden to beat any Republican candidate,” Town said.

In 2024, we watch a series of unprecedented legal battles play out.

“I do think you will see Hunter Biden convicted of multiple felonies, but I also think after the general election in November, President Biden will pardon his son and probably the rest of his family members to wrap all of that up clean,” Town said.

Person said he foresees some of the court proceedings will impact the upcoming election.

“I think there are enough people who are going to be justifiably concerned about President Trump’s role as an insurrectionist as well as someone who’s already suggested he’s comfortable with the idea of being a dictator for a day,” said Person. “It goes right to the heart of what it means to be an American.”

In the new year, Town predicts a major bipartisan effort to combat fentanyl trafficking.

“I think you’re going to see in the 2024 legislative session a push for trade sanctions, financial sanctions, prosecutions, a bigger understanding of the criminal networks, and prosecuting criminal networks, especially the drug cartels out of Mexico,” Town said.

In the year following the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, reproductive rights remained a national topic of concern. With the appearance of new state legislation and related court cases, Person said he believes the conversation will continue in 2024.

“Even moderate to conservative women have concerns about this,” Person said. “Even evangelicals are beginning to question whether or not in some cases, like for example in Texas, they are going too far in criminalizing a woman’s right to choose.”

Alabamians can register to vote in the 2024 election here.