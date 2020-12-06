Watch Live: President Trump rallies in Georgia for Senate runoffs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is expected to campaign Saturday for two Republican senators in Georgia facing January runoffs in his first political rally since his re-election bid loss last month.

Georgia, long a Republican stronghold — but one with rapidly changing demographics — is the site of the two runoffs on Jan. 5 to settle which party would control the Senate. The runoffs pit two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, against well-funded Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Democrats would need to win both seats to win a majority. If Republicans win one seat, they will retain control and be able to block much of Biden’s legislative agenda. Saturday’s rally is hosted by the Republican National Committee and is expected to have appearances from other notable Republicans.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence asserted widespread fraud in the November election, a claim rejected by state and federal officials, including in Georgia, which Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

On Friday, President-elect Biden confirmed he would travel to campaign for his party’s Senate candidates.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST Saturday night. NewsNation will livestream the event.

