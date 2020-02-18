U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville meets and greets with Dekalb County voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville is making his rounds in the Tennessee Valley Monday. It was a packed house at Kelly's Kitchen in Rainsville where he held a meet and greet with voters.

Some folks gave him a hard time by yelling ‘Roll Tide’ when he walked in.

Tuberville signed some autographs and walked around, speaking with each person at the restaurant.

“When I win this it's because I've gone out and met the voters in the small towns, big towns. big towns and small towns. Today we`re in Rainsville, of course I’ve been all over in Dekalb County, Marshall County. I got the Alfa endorsement, which is the farmers, obviously spend time in the cities, but I’m spending a lot of time out in rural areas,” said Tuberville.

Tuberville said he makes about eight stops a day on his tour bus.