WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The bill to codify marriage equality nationwide was overwhelmingly passed Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives – but the Senate could be another story.

With a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate and a 60-vote filibuster, all 50 Democrats and at least 10 Republicans will need to support the bill, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act. If it passes the Senate, the act then heads to President Biden’s desk.

News 19 reached out to Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville to learn how they plan to vote on the bill.

Tuberville told reporters on Wednesday there was “no need for legislating on gay marriage.” A spokesperson for Senator Tuberville noted there has been no floor vote scheduled on the bill yet.

“I’m all about live life the way you want to. It’s a free country,” he continued.

When asked if he supported same-sex marriage, Tuberville stated, “Yeah, if that’s what you want to do, fine.”

A spokesperson for Shelby’s office replied with, “Senator Shelby believes that marriage is meant to be shared between a man and a woman.”

Neither Tuberville nor Shelby made it clear if they would “Yes” or “No” on the piece of legislation.

As previously reported, the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House on Tuesday in a 267-157 vote that included 47 Republicans joining all 220 Democrats.

The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a move that caused concerns around other social issues approved by Supreme Court decisions, like same-sex marriage and access to contraception.

See the full text of the Respect for Marriage Act here.