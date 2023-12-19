HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Secretary of State’s office said today Libertarian Elijah Boyd did not gather enough verified signatures to qualify for the Alabama House District 10 special election.

Boyd was a candidate for the seat in 2022, running as a Libertarian. Republican David Cole won that 2022 race but he resigned the seat in August and pleaded guilty to a vote fraud charge.

District 10 includes Madison and south Madison County. The special election is set for March 26.

When Gov. Kay Ivey announced the special election to fill the seat, Boyd said he was running. But state election officials told him he had to gather 444 signatures by Dec. 12 to qualify. The signatures had to come from registered voters who live in District 10.

“I am disappointed that this wasn’t successful, but we knew that was a possibility,” Boyd told News 19 Thursday afternoon. “I still want to thank all the voters and volunteers for their support. I still believe Libertarian ideals have a place in Alabama politics.”

Faith Pierce, communications director for the Alabama Secretary of State’s office told News 19 Tuesday that Boyd had fallen short of the required total.

“To be on the ballot, he needed 444 signatures,” Pierce said. “He submitted 516. 350 were accepted. Rejections were due to the following issues: addresses of petitioners being located outside of District 10, petitioners not being registered to vote, addresses not matching or being invalid, duplicate entries, lack of signatures, illegible entries, and an incorrect date of birth.”

Boyd told News 19 last week that the signature gathering process was challenging and that Alabama Libertarian party officials were not provided timely information by Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office.

“The Libertarian party was omitted in Governor Ivey’s proclamation informing the ‘two major political parties’ to certify their candidates before October 11. On October 16, and only after the deadline had passed, Secretary Allen informed the Libertarian Party of Alabama of our major party status and our failure to certify candidates as a major party.

“I don’t claim intent on the part of the Governor, the Secretary, or their offices, but the product of these errors was a limit on voter choice and an extinguishing of the efforts of the Libertarian Party.”

Boyd finished third in the District 10 race in 2022. Democrat Marilyn Lands finished second and has qualified to run for the seat again. Republican Teddy Powell, a Madison City Councilman has also qualified to run for the seat.