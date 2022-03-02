Washington, D.C. (WHNT) — Former Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones is back in the nation’s capital this week. He’s been tapped to help introduce Supreme Court Of The United States (SCOTUS) nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to some of his old colleagues on the Hill.

That work, he said, starts Wednesday.

In an interview with News 19, Jones said Jackson is more than qualified and he’s confident many U.S. senators, regardless of party affiliation, will recognize that after meeting her.

Jones said he’s honored to serve as Jackson’s guide during the confirmation process.

“I got a call from the white house folks and talked to people about helping out, coming on board to try to help be the guide,” he said. “To help prepare for confirmation hearings, to go to the Hill to meet with the senators. So many of them I served with, and I worked well with senators on both sides of the aisle.”

Jackson, who is a product of public schools in Miami-Dade County, is now being considered for the highest court in the land. Jones said while he’s introducing Jackson, her resume speaks for itself.

“She went to Harvard and Harvard Law School,” he said. “She served as a public defender. She served on the sentencing commission. She has been in private practice. She has been a district court judge [and] an appellate court judge for the last 10 years. Her broad experience both personally professionally is just amazing.”

“I think that was what the President was really looking for [in] a lot of folks that he looked at,” Jones added. “But her credentials I think are the things that are most impressive about her. And the way she approaches judging. She has a principled approach that adheres to the Constitution, as well as case precedent and I think that that’s going to be important for a lot of senators to understand.”

Jackson is the first Black woman to ever be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, and it’s by a President who’s a Democrat. The Supreme Court confirmation process in recent years has been marked by strong partisan disagreement.

“I think folks on the Republican side of the aisle are being cautious,” Jones said. “They’re withholding their judgment until they get a chance to review her record a little bit more. As I’ve said, we’re not going to take any vote for granted for her or against her.”

Jones says Jackson is confident in her abilities and he’s working to help her prep for the tough questions ahead.

“We’re gonna be working with her on the confirmation hearing, going over her record with her, making sure that she remembers from everything that she’s written and said and done,” he said. “It’s going to be a labor-intensive process for the next five or six weeks, but I think it’s one that ultimately will be successful.”

“This woman is an amazing jurist, an amazing lawyer, amazing person,” Jones added. “I think the Senate is going to see that and I’m hopeful that the American public will see that and keep an open mind about this, no matter which side of the political aisle they’re on.”