MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — State Senator Tom Butler is officially running for re-election to Alabama Senate District 2.

In a campaign announcement, Butler said he has earned a statewide reputation as a working leader. He touted achievements like authoring the BRAC education bill, securing funding for a widening project for Highways 72 and 53, and passing legislation to reduce drug costs.

“Being a public servant is my calling,” Butler said. “Serving the residents of District 2 in the Alabama State Senate is an honor. I will continue to work tirelessly to improve this district and the State of Alabama.”

Butler has represented Alabama in the State Senate since 2018. He previously held the seat from 1194 to 2010, and served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1982 to 1994.

Butler is a pharmacist and graduate both of Auburn University and the University of Alabama. He and his wife, Karen, are members of the University Baptist Church where he has served as a medical missionary and a member of Gideon’s International. He is also a member of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee.

According to AL.com, District 2 covers most of the city of Madison and parts of Huntsville. Portions of Limestone County are also included.

Butler will be challenged in the May 24 Republican primary by former State Senator Bill Holtzclaw, who held the seat from 2010 to 2018. Huntsville businesswoman Kim Lewis has announced her bid for the seat as a Democrat.