Bradley Byrne’s “Fire Doug Jones” tour stops in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Bradley Byrne's 'Fire Doug Jones' tour stopped at Bakers on Main in Guntersville Thursday afternoon.

Byrne shook hands and spoke with potential voters about his accomplishments as a U.S. Representative in Washington and what he would accomplish as a senator.

Many supporters were at his meet and greet.

"He’s genuine and he’s real and he doesn’t mind talking to the people and addressing the issues, and we’ve seen what he’s done in Washington. He’s a fighter and we have got to bring the Republican party back and take a fighter back to Washington and make dreams real, and Bradley’s the man for the job," said Guntersville resident Thomas Whitten.

Byrne also visited Cullman, Decatur, and Gadsden on Thursday.