Alabama senators stick to party lines for impeachment vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment. Alabama Senators Doug Jones and Richard Shelby stuck to party lines during the vote.

Senator Doug Jones was considered to be a possible swing vote because he will be campaigning to keep his job throughout the year.

Before the impeachment trial, Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D) said he was going into the trial with an "open mind" and did offer some criticism of House democrats relating to obstruction of justice charge. In the end, even with an upcoming election, Jones voted to convict President Donald Trump on both articles.

"I am reminded of Robert Kennedy's words that were mentioned in this trial. Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows," said Senator Jones.

Republican counterpart, Senator Richard Shelby voted to acquit.

"Even if the facts are as they have stated. The managers have failed, I believe, as a matter of constitutional law, to meet the exceedingly high bar for removal of the president as established by founding fathers," said Shelby.

The national speculation surrounding Senator Jones comes down to his future as a senator in Alabama. There's a crowded field of Republicans vying for his job.

The Alabama Democratic Party says they never thought Jones would waver to the pressures facing him as he seeks reelection.

"He took an oath do to impartial justice. And the facts and evidence led him to the conclusion he came to today," said Rep. Christopher England, the Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Senator Jones mentioned on the Senate floor that he felt more witnesses were needed going into the trial.

"Candidly to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I fear that moral courage, country before party is a rare commodity these days," said Senator Jones.

Roughly six Republicans are potentially headed for a face-off in March to determine who will run against Senator Jones. Former Senator and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that he felt Jones failed to represent the state with his vote.

"There were no serious violations alleged that would justify removing a president who's leading an agenda for America. An agenda that the people voted for," said Sessions.

President Trump is expected to make statements regarding the impeachment trial, Thursday from the White House.