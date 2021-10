TOWN CREEK, Ala. — A large police presence could be seen at Hatton High School on Tuesday afternoon due to police training.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is set to conduct training exercises today at the high school between 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

They say that while there will be a large police presence at the school, do not be alarmed.