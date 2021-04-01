Police: TBI Most Wanted suspect holed up at South Nashville motel dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A TBI Most Wanted suspect wanted out of Memphis has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after refusing to come out of a motel room Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department, responded around 10 a.m. to a call at the La Quinta Inn on Sidco Drive, right off of Interstate 65 and Harding Place.

Authorities on scene say the U.S. Marshals tracked a wanted fugitive out of Memphis to the motel. The fugitive, identified as 48-year-old Michael Lynn Tucker, was wanted for shooting five people in Memphis, three of them fatally on March 26.

Police say Tucker was also convicted of first degree murder back in 2000 and served a number of years in prison, according to arrest warrants.

As authorities ordered Tucker to come out of the room, he fired three shots at U.S. Marshals. No officers were hit, nor did any return fire. A Metro police SWAT team deployed a flash bang outside of the room Tucker was believed to be in, but no contact was made.

At around 3:30 p.m., Metro police told News 2 officers found Tucker’s body inside the motel room with “presumably a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

One person was also detained for questioning.

No additional information was immediately released.