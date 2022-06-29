BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, officials report.

According to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the deputies were chasing the driver of a stolen car after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Brierfield community when the suspect opened fire, shooting both deputies.

The deputies have been taken to UAB Hospital. Jackson did not know the full extent of the deputies’ injuries, only adding that one of the deputies was hit “in a critical area.”

A manhunt is underway now for the suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Photo of suspect Austin Patrick Hall. (Alabama Department of Corrections)

Hall is described as being 5’9″ and weighing 169 pounds. He previously escaped custody as an inmate in Wilcox County in 2019.

According to Centreville city officials, Hall reportedly abandoned the vehicle and is on foot.

“Residents in the area of Brierfield, Golfers Trail, County Road 10, Ala 25 should be on alert for an armed and dangerous suspect,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story.