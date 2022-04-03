ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Police Department are looking for a man who escaped custody in during a routine traffic on Sunday afternoon

Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz, a 39-year-old Hispanic male, has been described as wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans. He is currently handcuffed and hiding them under his shirt to keep them concealed.

Cruz was stopped at a traffic stop and found to be in possession of controlled substances. He was last spotted behind the old Athens Country Club property on U.S. 31 South.

If anyone thinks that they have since him, please contact Athens Police Department at (256) 233-8700.