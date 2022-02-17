BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from her work assignment Thursday in Birmingham.

Richa Antoinette Rogers, 36, reportedly left HER assigned job location in the city at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She was being held at the Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility and Community Work Center, where she was serving out her sentence. In 2017, Rogers was convicted of burglary in 2017 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Anyone with information on Rogers’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the police or ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.