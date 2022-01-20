Police search for person of interest after two victims found dead inside Alabama home

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are seeking a person of interest after two people were found dead inside of a Helena home Wednesday afternoon.

John Peyton Scott III as identified by the Helena Police Department. (HPD)

According to Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn, officers responded around 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive.

When they arrived, they found one person dead. After searching the home, they found another victim. Police say both victims were a man and a woman who lived at the home.

Flynn said that they suspect foul play and are searching for a person of interest.

Police also interviewed family members and neighbors to try and piece together the investigation.

The person of interest was identified as John Peyton Scott III and has been known to have been a resident at the location.

Police say that there is no active threat to the community.