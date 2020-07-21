Police say they could be closer to arrest in Levert Street murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two weeks ago today, Huntsville police found one woman hurt and a 20-year-old man shot to death inside a home on Levert Street.

That happened July 7 and still no arrests in the case.

Police say they could be getting closer to an arrest. But right now, they won’t say if they’re looking for one person or more in this homicide.

Just before midnight on July 7, officers found 20-year-old Patrick Tordt dead inside the home on Levert Street, and say a woman was also hurt.

The next day the Madison County coroner ruled Tordt’s death a homicide. Police say it appears someone shot and killed Tordt during a home invasion, but that the case could also be drug related.

So several units are working the case.

“The homicide detectives in the major crimes unit and the crime scene investigators have worked really hard on this case, put a lot of time in,” said Lieutenant Michael Johnson. “So there are wheels turning.”

Investigators are still looking for any information that leads to Tordt’s killer, and welcome even anonymous tips.

Huntsville police say when they make an arrest, murder or capital murder charges will follow.

