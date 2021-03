HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is looking for information after a fire was set at the MLK Elementary playground.

Police say the fire was set late Monday afternoon and smoldered overnight.

The fire resulted in $10,000 worth of damages, according to police.

Huntsville Police say they are reviewing security footage.

