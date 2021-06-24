Police respond to report of exorcism at Pennsylvania Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Here’s a headline you don’t see often: a reported exorcism at a local home improvement store.

The exorcism in this case was for trees and it took place in Dickson City at the Commerce Boulevard Home Depot. Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.

The police department’s Facebook page stated that police responded for “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle (sic) for dead trees.”

There’s no indication of what led to the exorcism, but at least one commenter on the Facebook post jokingly tied the incident to the high cost of lumber recently.

“May the price of plywood come down…the name of christ compels you…..” the commenter wrote.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.