FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department was called to a standoff at the Marathon gas station off Cox Creek Parkway.

A large police presence was reported at the Marathon gas station off Cox Creek Parkway at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday by Florence police.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office confirmed that law enforcement was involved in a stand off with a person who has outstanding warrants.

The department asked the public to avoid the intersection of Helton Drive and Cox Creek Parkway.

