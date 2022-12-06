FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local law enforcement were educated Tuesday on the bill passed earlier this year that allows Alabamians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The bill, signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in March, will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told News 19 that he wants to make sure that local police are educated on these new laws before they take effect.

“We’ve got a great crowd of law enforcement people to get this information from,” Connolly said. “It’s going to be a different day, in terms of law enforcement, with the permitless carry that will come into effect in January.”

The bill was originally opposed by some law enforcement organizations, including the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association (ASA), in part because it decreases their revenue. Previously, county sheriff’s offices would charge residents for concealed carry permits.

Connolly told News 19 that, regardless of their opinion on the matter, officers must learn how to enforce the new law correctly.

“This issue kind of divided law enforcement when it was in the legislature, but it’s passed now and we have to work with it,” Connolly said. “Some people are for it, some are against it, but our job in law enforcement is now to enforce it and make sure that we’re doing that properly.”

The program was led by Jeff Bradley, general counsel at the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services. In the program, Bradley discussed the new permitless carry law as well as other laws that had recently passed, such as the Sgt. Nick Risner Act.