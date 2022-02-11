Man arrested after attempting to dismember his girlfriend in Clifton Heights apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL) — Clifton Heights police responded to a gruesome scene in Delaware County Friday after they say a man killed a woman inside an apartment, then dismembered her body.

The incident happened at the Willow Apartments along South Springfield Road in Clifton Heights around 5:00 am Friday.

Police say someone called police and reported a “domestic argument.” Officers at the scene couldn’t get in the front door of the apartment, police say, so one of the officers peered into the side window of the home.

Investigators say the officer observed a man dismembering a woman’s body inside the apartment. Officers kicked in the door and windows to the apartment to gain access and arrested the man. Police say the woman was dead when officers got inside. According to police, they found a large knife or machete inside the apartment but it was too soon to say what weapons were used to kill the woman.

BREAKING❗️Clifton Heights police catch suspect dismembering a woman’s body at The Willows Apartments on Springfield Rd. Suspect is in custody. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/rl8U2nQKVq — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) February 11, 2022

Police say the woman suffered injuries to her neck and head area. The man was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Further investigation revealed the suspect and victim were in an intimate relationship, but police could not confirm if the two were currently in a relationship, or had broken up.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.