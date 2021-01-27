Police looking for missing Hackleburg man

HACKLEBURG, Ala. – The Hackleburg Police Department is looking to locate James Theo Hillhouse.

Hillhouse is a 40-year-old white male with tattoos on his left arm, neck, and right arm. He is 230 pounds and 6’2″. Police say Hillhouse may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

The report says Hillhouse has blue eyes and brown hair. Reports say he was wearing a grey t-shirt, navy blue pants, and dark blue cowboy boots when he was last seen on January 23 around 1:40 PM in Hackleburg.

Hillhouse is believed to be driving a black 2015 Jeep Patriot bearing MS tag number WNA 6138.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James Theo Hillhouse, please contact the Hackleburg Police Department at (205) 935-5195.