Police looking for man accused of attacking three people in Gurley with a baseball bat

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Police need the public’s help locating a man accused of attacking three people with a baseball bat at a home in Gurley Sunday morning.

Gurley police responded to a home near Gurley Pike and Capers Drive around 2:30 a.m. for an assault in progress call. Police said they found three people that had been assaulted with a baseball bat. Police said the victims and multiple witnesses at the home provided the same suspect description, vehicle description and identified the suspect as Eric Luttrell.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, but police said he ditched his vehicle and ran away into the woods.

Police said Luttrell is known to reside in the New Market area. Anyone with information is asked to contact he Gurley Police Department at 256-468-1010. Information will be kept confidential.