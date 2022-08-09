UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardians of a toddler found wandering earlier today.

The child is a girl believed to be between one and two years old. She has brown eyes and curly black hair.

According to police, the child was found in the 1900-block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., on August 9, 2022.

Police said the little girl is currently safe in their custody.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this toddler or her parents/caregivers, please immediately contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.