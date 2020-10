DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a shooting they say sent a UPS worker to the hospital Friday.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Thomas Drive around 1 p.m. The worker was shot in the leg by an acquaintance, according to police. The UPS worker was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident and had no connection to UPS.