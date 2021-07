DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is dead following a shooting on July 4 in the 200-block of Hillside Road SW.

Decatur Police responded to the location at 1:09 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Keith Edmond Nelms, 53, dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the suspect as the victim’s brother, 68-year-old Lavoudis Lee Nelms. He was located on scene and detained for questioning.

Police are still investigating.