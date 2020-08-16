Police investigating after man shot in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said a man was shot Sunday morning after trying to intervene when he saw a person being harassed by two men.

Police said the victim was sitting on the sidewalk outside a gas station on Old Monrovia Rd. and Rideout Rd around 10:30 a.m. The victim said he saw a silver car with two Black males pull into the parking lot and start harassing a person. When he tried to intervene, the victim said one of the males got out and shot him.

Police said the victim’s injury was not life threatening. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD criminal investigations at 256-427-7270.