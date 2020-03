Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. at Club 47 on Jordan Lane.

Reports say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No reports have been released about what led to the shooting.

