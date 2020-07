HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in a field on Oakwood Road.

The Madison County Corner, Tyler Berryhill confirmed an autopsy will be done in Huntsville later this week.

Police say the man is between 20-30 years old but have not released his identity or cause of death at this time.

If you have any information about this case, call HPD Major Crimes Unit (256)213-4532.